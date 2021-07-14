Four juvenile suspects arrested in shooting incident on Avo Street in Stratford

Fairfield

by: WTNH Staff

stratford_police-cruiser_1523650160571.jpg

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Four juvenile suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting incident on Avo Street near High Park.

According to Stratford Police, a stolen Honda CR-V drove down Avo Street on May 22, 2021 and began shooting at a group of juveniles using a park.

A vehicle and home were shot. There were no injuries reported.

The Stratford Police Department is urging any witness or individuals with further information to contact: Detective Alex Torres or Detective Jon Policano.

They can be contacted 24/7 via phone/text at: 203-726-0275 or by calling the SPD Detective Bureau.

