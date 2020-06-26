At least four shot near Huntington Road, Boston Ave., Bridgeport PD investigating

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are on the scene of a shooting where four individuals are injured Thursday evening.

Bridgeport Police confirmed the incident around 8:40 p.m. Thursday. They have blocked off several blocks of Huntington Road.

Police on the scene report that four individuals were shot and are all in the hospital.

Officials are still determining if more people were involved in the incident. The public is encouraged to avoid the area.

