STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A full jury has been selected for Michelle Troconis, who has been charged in the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos, according to the Stamford Superior Court Clerk’s Office.

Troconis has been charged with second-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and conspiracy to commit murder in Farber Dulos’ disappearance.

Jury selection for Troconis’ trial began on Oct. 4.

Troconis was the former girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, who allegedly killed his estranged wife in May 2019 at her home in New Canaan.

Fotis Dulos died by suicide in January 2020 after being charged with capital murder, murder and kidnapping.

The body of Farber Dulos has never been found.

The trial for Troconis is expected to begin on Jan. 8, 2024.