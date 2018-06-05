Funeral services announced for State Trooper who died battling cancer after 9/11

Funeral services will be held next week for a Connecticut State Trooper who got a rare form of cancer after 9/11.

51-year-old Trooper Walter Greene escorted family members to and from Ground Zero.

He died last week after battling the disease.

Related Content: Flags flying half-staff in honor of fallen state trooper

Calling hours will be held next Monday at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport. Funeral services will be held there next Tuesday.

Greene joined the Connecticut State Police force in 1990 after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years.