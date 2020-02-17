Gandhi postcard, Hemingway typewriter up for auction

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2019, file photo, Ernest Hemingway’s close friend and biographer, A.E. Hotchner, talks about his friendship with Hemingway at his home in Westport, Conn. A.E. Hotchner, a well-traveled author, playwright and gadabout whose street smarts and famous pals led to a loving, but litigated memoir of Ernest Hemingway, business adventures with Paul Newman and a book about his Depression-era childhood that became a Steven Soderbergh film, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at age 102. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — A postcard from Mahatma Gandi, a letter from composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky and typewriters used by authors Jack Kerouac and Ernest Hemingway are hitting a virtual auction block.

University Archives President John Reznikoff says the sale also will include items belonging to Neil Armstrong, Andrew Carnegie, Samuel Colt, George Gershwin, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe and Harry Houdini.

He says he expects the typewriters, valued at between $18,000 and $100,000 will be among the most popular auction items.

The online auction starts Feb. 26 at 10:30 a.m.