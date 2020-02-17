Gandhi postcard, Hemingway typewriter up for auction

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — A postcard from Mahatma Gandi, a letter from composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky and typewriters used by authors Jack Kerouac and Ernest Hemingway are hitting a virtual auction block.
University Archives President John Reznikoff says the sale also will include items belonging to Neil Armstrong, Andrew Carnegie, Samuel Colt, George Gershwin, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe and Harry Houdini.
He says he expects the typewriters, valued at between $18,000 and $100,000 will be among the most popular auction items.
The online auction starts Feb. 26 at 10:30 a.m.