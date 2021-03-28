Gas grill found near fire at home on Live Oak Road in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in Norwalk were called to a home on Live Oak Road Sunday morning around 10 a.m.

A neighbor reportedly called 911 saying a propane tank had exploded and the house was on fire.

Fire officials say no propane was involved, but a gas grill was found at the back of the house where the fire burned.

“Firefighters quickly knocked the flames down which ran the wall of the home’s addition and into the roof rafters. Firefighters ventilated the home and checked for fire extension while overhauling the fire area,” the fire department said.

Fire crews left the scene by 11:15 a.m.

No one was in the house at the time. The residents will stay with relatives until the repairs are made.

The fire is under investigation.