Bridgeport mayoral primary absentee ballot fraud case winding down

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Mayoral Primary Absentee Ballot case is winding down. The plaintiffs want a new primary election, claiming possible ballot fraud is how Mayor Joe Ganim defeated Senator Marilyn Moore.

But Wednesday, the only witness for the defense may have put the plaintiffs case in doubt.

Christina Resto, the Bridgeport Assistant Town Clerk, took the stand as a defense witness Wednesday afternoon. Resto testified that an absentee ballot report – which shows 156 ballots received 18 days after the primary ended – was a clerical error.

Resto’s testimony rebuked one of the key allegations made in the lawsuit – that dozens of absentee ballots were received weeks after the primary ended.

Earlier in the trial, the Co-Director of the activist group Bridgeport Generation Now testified that the absentee ballots were received on September 28, almost three weeks after the primary.

Resto testified that the ballots were actually received on August 28, that the date was inputted incorrectly. Resto said the report in question was actually printed out in mid-September.

The activist group, whose leadership includes losing mayoral candidate Marilyn Moore’s campaign manager, sued to try and get the judge to toss out the election results and order a re-vote.

They alleged that voters were coerced to vote for Mayor Joe Ganim and that ballots were illegally filled out by Ganim campaign workers. Through six days of testimony, no testimony or evidence was presented to back up those claims

The judge may consider giving the plaintiffs a chance to call more witnesses, but it’s looking like this trial will be complete by the end of the week.