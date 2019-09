NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — The annual Norwalk Boat Show sails off on Thursday!

All weekend-long you can hop aboard more than 300 luxury yachts and boats.

There will be music, free boat rides and activities for the kids. It runs through Sunday at Norwalk Cove Marina.

Visit www.boatus.org/norwalk for full schedule and to reserve your spot.

