BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Good Samaritan led efforts in saving three victim boaters in Long Island Sound Saturday.

According to Bridgeport police, the boat started to take on water at middle ground — a rocky area not far from the shore — when a private vessel came to rescue.

The fire department boat met the Good Samaritan and transferred the victims to a local hospital where they were treated for hypothermia. Police said one victim was in worse condition than the other two.