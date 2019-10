HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont tells downstate business leaders he’s got a new, revised, scaled-down transportation improvement plan.

Speaking to the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, the Governor said his new plan will address the state’s worst traffic choke points.

“I’ve got a plan,” said Lamont. “We’re going to be rolling it out a second time in a way that’s collaborative with the Republicans and the Democrats.”

The full story tonight on News 8 at 6p.