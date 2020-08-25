Gov. Lamont, Danbury mayor taking action to control uptick of COVID-19 cases in city

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton and Governor Ned Lamont are urgently pleading for people to take precautions when at social gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Danbury recently shot up to around 7%. The rest of Connecticut has been at or below 1%.

In the last two weeks, there have been around 200 cases reported in Danbury.

The city says contact tracing has already helped follow virus spread.

Officials believe the cases have come from domestic and international travel, church services, and sports leagues.

On Friday, the state Department of Public Health issued a COVID-19 spike alert for the city of Danbury. Officials are now working to reduce the spread and make sure it does not affect the rest of the state.

Health officials say one local household had both an infant and an 85-year-old test positive for COVID-19, which shows the range of cases the city is seeing.

We’re also told officials will look at people aged 21-29 due to the number of recent parties at Candlewood Lake. State and city-owned boat launches have since been shut down to keep the public from gathering at the lake.

“Just remember, young people,” Gov. Lamont said, “perhaps you don’t suffer all the complications your parents or grandparents do, but you can infect. I’ve got to be very strict about this. The Mayor is being very strict about this, and we are going to hold people accountable.”

Danbury Public Schools will be holding online-only classes until Oct. 1. Western Connecticut State University will start the semester online and students can not move into residence halls for at least two more weeks.

Residents are asked to stay home and avoid large gatherings.

The city has several locations where residents can get tested for free, including: