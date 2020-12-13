Gov. Lamont directing all flags to half-staff Monday in remembrance of Sandy Hook tragedy

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Monday marks eight years since 20 children and six adults were killed in the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

Governor Ned Lamont is directing all flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday in remembrance of the victims.

The Newtown Action Alliance virtually held its eighth annual National vigil paying tribute to the victims of gun violence.

RELATED: Newtown Action Alliance holds virtual national vigil in remembrance of Sandy Hook victims

The non-profit organization was created in the wake of the tragedy in Newtown. Its mission is to push for common-sense gun safety legislation.

