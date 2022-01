The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont is visiting Stamford Health on Monday morning for an update on the hospital’s ongoing COVID-19 efforts.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, Mayor Caroline Simmons, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani, and Stamford Health CEO Kathleen Silard will be joining Lamont for the update at 10 a.m.

This comes as the state’s positivity rate was 20 percent last week.

Follow updates on News 8.