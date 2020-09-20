Gov. Lamont, lawmakers join vigil honoring life, legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A vigil honoring the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A crowd gathered in Stamford Sunday to remember Ginsburg’s extraordinary life.

Folks from around the state along with local leaders remembered Ginsburg’s work and legacy serving as only the second woman to be appointed to the United States Supreme Court after legal giant Sandra Day O’Connor.

Sunday, dignitaries such as Governor Ned Lamont, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, and dozens of others gathered on the steps of Stamford-Norwalk Superior Court to honor and remember Ginsburg’s incredible journey as a trailblazer for women’s rights in this country.

She studied law at Harvard and taught law at Columbia during a time when women weren’t welcomed in those legal spaces.

As the country mourns her loss, many are hoping her legacy will never be forgotten.

Brooke Manewal of Stamford told News 8 Sunday, “As a woman, the fact that I’m able to hold a credit card in my name, the fact that I am able to own property, my freedom of choice, my right to marry who I choose, all of that is thanks to Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”

It has been reported that in Ginsburg’s final moments with her family she stated her wish was for the winner of the 2020 presidential election to nominate her successor to the highest court in the land.

Her death has sparked debate over what President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans may do, now about 50 days out from election day.