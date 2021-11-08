Gov. Lamont set to welcome cigarette, tobacco manufacturing company to CT

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont is holding a news conference on Monday to welcome a cigarette and tobacco manufacturing company to the state.

At 11 a.m., Lamont will meet with executives from Philip Morris International and welcome them on their relocation to Connecticut. The company will be relocating its headquarters from New York City to Stamford in 2022.

The company will be located in the former UBS building.

Lamont will be joined by the president of the Americas region of Philip Morris International, Deepak Mishra, president and CEO of George Comfort & Sons, Peter Duncan, and State Representative and Mayor-elect of Stamford, Caroline Simmons.

