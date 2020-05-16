Governor Lamont, local officials thank front line workers in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — For National Skilled Nursing Care Week, Governor Ned Lamont, Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim and other local officials showed their appreciation to healthcare workers at the Jewish Home in Bridgeport.

A few people who live there showed up for the conversation. They discussed the visiting policy and future testing.

“Each one of us, it doesn’t matter which department we work in, we are all committed to our residents here,” Francee Sviridoff, the lead social worker said.

Lamont gave a heartfelt speech and said, “It’s not just the extraordinary skill which you bring as amazing nurses, but it’s the love you bring.”

Bysiewicz called front line workers, warriors. It’s because of them she said, we are able to fight through another day.

“Nurses, doctors, people who are healthcare staff who are helping us fight it every day and we need to celebrate that.”