Governor Lamont tours flooding damage and erosion on rail line in Redding

REDDING, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Lamont toured a section of Metro-North rail in Redding Friday, witnessing how repairs are being made with heavy equipment with the goal of opening the stretch fully by Tuesday.

The state’s Department of Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giuliettti has decades of rail experience and now looks to take Connecticut into the future.

He pointed out that there is $11 million in the state budget just for culverts on this line, which allow water to properly flow underneath tracks.

“We can’t build to the same standards anymore. What we have to be looking at now is that culverts that used to be able to function don’t function anymore, so we need to do it better,” says Giulietti.

The state is limited in how it can prepare for this kind of erosion. When asked about utility company preparedness with the power grid during Ida, Gov. Lamont says that Eversource did a lot better this time.



“You’ve got to have the crews on site. They had twice as many crews there ready to go for a lesser storm. Be overprepared. That’s what we learned,” said Lamont.