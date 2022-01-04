Greater Bridgeport St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled for 2022

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The 2022 Greater Bridgeport St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled.

Rowena White, director of communications for the city, said the mayor and city officials were contacted by the Greater Bridgeport St. Patrick’s Day Committee with notice that they planned to cancel the parade.

It was originally scheduled for March 17 in Downtown Bridgeport.

“We are all disappointed that this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled but we appreciate the committee’s concern for the health, safety and well-being of our community,” the mayor’s office said in a statement to News 8.

The parade was broadcasted online in 2021.

