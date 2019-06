Greenwich police are investigating the sudden death of a man found in Mianus River Park on Saturday.

Police say hikers came upon the body of a White male in his 60s on a trail in the Greenwich side of the park.

Police have determined that there is no threat to the public.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

