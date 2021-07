GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A late night car crash on Lake Avenue leaves one woman dead, according to police.

A 2013 Chevy Suburban was driving north on Lake Avenue when the driver struck a stone wall and tree in the area of Round Hill Road and Parsonage Road.

A 52 year-old woman from Greenwich was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Greenwich Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Officer Roger Drenth of the Department’s Traffic Section at (203) 622 – 8014.