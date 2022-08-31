This image of Jeremy Boland is from Cos Cob Elementary School’s website from 2018.

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – The Greenwich first selectman is calling for an investigation after an assistant principal was caught on video saying he wouldn’t hire conservatives or Roman Catholics.

The video released by Project Veritas shows Cos Cob Elementary School’s Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland purportedly saying that he doesn’t hire Catholics, conservatives, older applicants, and others deemed not progressive.

First Selectman Fred Camillo released a statement Tuesday, night saying that this needs a full investigation “into not only this administration, but the damage caused to applicants, past and present.”

Camillo said he has reached out to the superintendent and is calling for a complete review of hiring practices.

“We are entrusted with the task of educating students, and to encourage critical thinking. Brainwashing and indoctrination have no place in halls of learning, or anywhere else, for that matter,” Camillo said in a statement.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Toni Jones sent the following email to Greenwich Public Schools’ families and staff Wednesday morning:

Late last evening, we were made aware of a video that had gone viral with a current administrator from Cos Cob School. We intend to do a full investigation and until that time, we will not make any public statements. We ask that you respect the investigation process during this time. We do not, however, support any opinions that promote discriminatory hiring practices based on race, religion, gender, or age in any way, and we want to remind our entire community that our curriculum policies and procedures are strictly enforced by our Board. – Dr. Toni Jones, Superintendent of Schools

According to Connecticut Law 46a-60b, “It shall be a discriminatory practice for an employer… to refuse to hire or employ or to bar or discharge from employment any individual or to discriminate against such individual… because of the individual’s race, color, religious creed, age, sex, gender identity or expression, marital status, national origin, ancestry, present or past history of mental disability, intellectual disability, learning disability, physical disability, including, but not limited to, blindness or status as a veteran.”

The Archdiocese of Hartford released a statement regarding the video on Wednesday afternoon:

Like many of you, we are shocked and appalled to view a recent viral video purporting to depict the assistant principal of Cos Cob Elementary School explaining that the school’s hiring practices discriminate against Catholic job applicants. Christopher Healy, Executive Director of the Connecticut Catholic Conference, responds to this video on behalf of the Catholic dioceses of Connecticut.

News 8 has reached out to the superintendent to find out Boland’s current status with the district but have yet to hear back.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.