GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Serious injuries were reported in a two car-crash on Interstate 95 Northbound in Greenwich Friday morning.

According to state police, the crash occurred around 1:45 a.m.

Serious injuries were reported, though the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

Interstate 95 Northbound was closed at Exit 3 but has since reopened.

