Greenwich woman struck by car dies from injuries

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– A 77-year-old woman has died after she struck by a car in Greenwich last week.

Police say that at around 5:20 p.m., on Wednesday, January 8th, Elizabeth Deering, of Greenwich, was struck by a car while crossing Milbank Avenue, in the area of Anges Morley Heights.

The driver, a 43-year-old Rye Brook, New York man stopped and remained on scene.

Deering was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries on Thursday, January 16th.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact officers at 203-622-8014.