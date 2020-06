FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A pharmacy in Fairfield was burglarized earlier this week.

Captain Robert Kalamaras from Fairfield PD said around six or seven people took a crowbar and smashed the window of Unity Pharmacy on 1326 Post Road. Police say the suspects left with over-the-counter medication.

The suspects pulled into the scene with two cars, according to police.

No arrests have been announced at this time. The investigation is ongoing.