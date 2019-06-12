Groups and town of Stratford organizing festival to raise money to rebuild Shakespeare Theatre

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - The town of Stratford and other groups are crowd-sourcing to raise funds to try and rebuild the Shakespeare Theatre, which was destroyed by fire back in January.

An event called Phoenix Season "Art from the Ashes" is planned for September 7 and 8.

They have a go fund me page. So far, nearly $10,000 have been raised.

The goal is $50,000.

To donate to their GoFundMe page, click here.

==

