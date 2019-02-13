Gruesome details revealed after ex-boyfriend arrested in death of woman left in suitcase
(ABC News) - An ex-boyfriend has been arrested in connection to the death of 24-year-old Valerie Reyes, whose body was discovered bound in a suitcase on the side of the road, according to police.
Javier de Silva, 24, was interviewed and allegedly "admitted a role" in Reyes' death, Greenwich Police Capt. Robert Berry said Tuesday.
In the interview, de Silva allegedly said he and Reyes had sex at her home around Jan. 29. At some point, "the victim fell to the floor and hit her head," according to the criminal complaint.
De Silva allegedly said he put packing tape over her mouth, bound her legs and hands, put her in a suitcase, drove away and then ditched the suitcase in a forest, the criminal complaint said.
He also allegedly used Reyes' ATM card after she was killed, Berry said, noting that investigators "saw continued ATM activity and that’s what zeroed us in."
Related Content: Funeral held for woman found dead in suitcase
Reyes' body was found on Feb. 5 along a Greenwich, Connecticut, road with "obvious signs of head trauma," the criminal complaint said.
An autopsy ruled Reyes' death a homicide, the criminal complaint said.
De Silva was arrested Monday night in Queens, New York, according to police, and charged with kidnapping resulting in death.
De Silva is a citizen of Portugal and overstayed his visa, officials said Wednesday.
He is the only suspect identified as this time, though the investigation is ongoing, Berry told reporters Tuesday afternoon.
De Silva appeared briefly Tuesday before a federal magistrate in White Plains who ordered him held on no bail. He was not required to enter a plea.
Related Content: Ex-boyfriend held in death of woman in suitcase
Reyes was last seen on Jan. 29. She was reported missing to the New Rochelle Police on Jan. 30 by her mother, father and boyfriend, according to the criminal complaint.
According to the criminal complaint, Reyes' family told police she had dated a man named Javier and that relationship ended about one year ago.
Reyes' mother, Norma Sanchez, told ABC New York station WABC-TV on Tuesday, "They released his name -- my heart dropped."
"Emotions of so much anger and hate, but relieved," she said.
Greenwich Police ask anyone with information about Reyes or her disappearance to call the Greenwich Police Tip Line at (203) 622-3333 or email at Tips@greenwichct.org.
Previous
Wednesday fire destroys Bridgeport...
Next
Funeral held for woman found dead in...
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- East Hartford man pleads guilty to sex trafficking of a minor
- Colchester woman allegedly stole more than $400,000 through embezzlement scheme
- Woman pleads not guilty to starving dogs to death
- NASA rover finally bites the dust on Mars after 15 years
- Wednesday fire destroys Bridgeport building
- Destination Location: News 8 visits Old Saybrook
- Gruesome details revealed after ex-boyfriend arrested in death of woman left in suitcase
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Report-It Recap: Connecticut cleans up from Tuesday snow storm
The News 8 inbox saw a steady stream of photos once the snow and sleet began rolling in on Tuesday.Read More »
- Monitoring the roads on Tuesday evening in one of our Storm Team 8 Mobile Weather Labs
- Crews in North Haven ready for winter weather on Tuesday
- Cities, towns around state preparing for another winter storm
- Connecticut cities and towns prepare for Tuesday's winter storm
- 2018 was 4th warmest, but next 5 years could break records
- Sunshine and wind on chilly Wednesday afternoon
- People brave the cold blast in New Haven
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PD: Person transported to hospital after being injured in New Haven
Police in New Haven said one person was injured and transported to the...Read More »
-
East Hartford man pleads guilty to sex trafficking of a minor
A man who brought a 16-year-old girl from Massachusetts to Connecticut to...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Colchester woman allegedly stole more than $400,000 through embezzlement scheme
A Colchester woman has been charged with wire fraud after she allegedly stole...Read More »
-
Woman pleads not guilty to starving dogs to death
The former president of a Connecticut dog rescue organization charged with...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Wednesday fire destroys Bridgeport building
A fire has destroyed a building in Bridgeport on Wednesday.Read More »
Video Center
-
Web Extra: Police make arrest in death of woman found in a suitcase
An ex-boyfriend has been arrested in connection to the death of 24-year-old Valerie Reyes, whose body was discovered bound in a suitcase on the side of the road, according to police.Read More »
-
Destination Location: News 8 visits Old Saybrook
Its location at the mouth of the Connecticut River made it an important center for coastal trade; that shoreline location now makes for stunning views.Read More »
-
Yale Opera presents Eugene Onegin at the Shubert Theatre
With Valentine's Day tomorrow, why not celebrate love all weekend long with a love story performed by the Yale Opera.Read More »