Gun violence prevention groups hold vigil in Newtown

(WTNH)–A vigil organized by several gun violence prevention groups is being held Thursday evening in Newtown.

In the years since the December 14th tragedy here in Sandy Hook, the community has come together several times after mass shootings. Tonight will be another one of those nights.

The vigil started at 7:00 p.m. at the Newtown United Methodists Church.

The gun violence prevention Groups that are organizing it have been pushing for years for congress to reform the nation’s gun laws, following this most recent string of mass shootings, the spotlight is once again on Washington to do something to curb these shootings.

President trump and some republicans saying they’re open to discussing legislation to deal background checks and something called a Red Flag Law.

Connecticut and 16 other states already have a similar law that allows the government to removes guns from people who may be at immediate risk of harming themselves or others.

While victims will be mourned here tonight, you can expect there will be some calls for legislative action as well.