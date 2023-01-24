Police said a hairless cat was taken during a hotel robbery in Shelton. (Source: Shelton Police Department)

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A thief stole a hairless cat, along with designer bags, during a hotel room burglary in Shelton, according to police.

The burglary happened Sunday at the Hilton Garden Inn, according to police. There were no signs that someone had forced their way into the room.

The hairless cat, named Princess, was taken, along with a Fendi and a Gucci bag. The items are estimated at $8,500.

Police have released a photo of the suspect and their vehicle. In the photo, the suspect is holding what appears to be a blanket, is wearing white flip flops with socks and is wearing a gray hooded jacket.

(Source: Shelton Police Department)

The vehicle appears to be a black passenger car.

(Source: Shelton Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (203) 924-1544.