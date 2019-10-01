1  of  2
Breaking News
Amber Guyger convicted of murder in wrong-apartment killing of innocent man On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban
LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

Bridgeport Diocese: Nearly 300 individuals abused by 71 priests since 1953

Fairfield

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– The Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport presented the results of its independent investigation into claims that church officials covered up sex abuse among clergy leaders.

On Tuesday morning, church officials revealed that since 1953, nearly 300 individuals were abused by 71 priests.

“The church has been changed for perhaps the rest of our lifetimes and beyond because the evil in crime in the abuse of minors,” said Most Rev. Frank J. Caggiano, Bishop of Bridgeport.

The press conference on the investigation was held at 11 a.m. at Pullman & Comley on Main Street.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss