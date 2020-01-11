Harbor Yard Amphitheater close to completion

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A major renovation at Harbor Yard in Bridgeport is just about done.

The former baseball park to the Bridgeport Bluefish is becoming an amphitheater. It will hold concerts and other events.

Groundbreaking for the amphitheater started in July of 2018. Now it’s close to becoming a reality.

Developers call it a ’boutique amphitheater,’ which means it will provide a smaller, intimate setting in a high-end, luxury style amphitheater.

The $15 million concert venue is expected to open in the summer.