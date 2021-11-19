Harry the Guinea Hog Piglet wins Beardsley Zoo mayoral race

VIDEO CREDIT: Beardsley Zoo

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Beardsley Zoo officially has a new mayor Friday after a close race.

Harry the Guinea Hog Piglet was declared mayor of the zoo Friday morning after all votes were counted Thursday night. He will hold a 12-month term.

Clara the Bison, the second-place winner, will serve as runner-up if Harry is unable to complete his duties through the end of his term.

The zoo said the other four candidates all conceded the race. The Apex Predator Party issued a statement on behalf of the current mayor, Kallisto the Amur leopard, promising a smooth transfer of power for Harry.

Online votes determined the results of this election, with the public voting for their desired candidates by making a $1 donation for each vote.

“We’re all whole hog behind Harry as our new mayor, but the real winner of this election is the zoo,” said Zoo Director Gregg Dancho. “We thank everyone who voted for their generosity in supporting this fundraiser.”

All donations to the ballot box will be used to support the zoo’s mission of conservation, education, research and fun.