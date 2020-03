SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck Valley Health District confirmed the town of Shelton’s first coronavirus death Thursday.

The individual is a man in his 80s. He was tested for the virus postmortem, and the results came back positive.

The Health District has confirmed 31 cases in the Naugatuck Valley area as of Thursday afternoon.

There are over 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases across the state.