Helicopters, search parties out in Bridgeport looking for missing 84-year-old woman

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are assisting Bridgeport Police in a search for a missing woman Tuesday.

CSP and BPD are using helicopters and search parties in the area of Frenchtown Road and Old Town Road (north end) to search for Teresa Zangrilli.

Zangrilli, 84, went missing Sunday. Police say she suffers from Alzheimer’s and diabetes and was last seen wearing a pink fleece jacket and beige v-neck shirt near the Marshall’s sign next to the Price Rite on upper Main Street around 4 p.m. Sunday.

If you have any information call 203-576-TIPS.