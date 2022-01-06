High school hockey player dies from injury sustained during game in Greenwich

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A high school hockey player has died from an injury sustained during a game at Brunswick School in Greenwich Thursday night, according to police.

Brunswick was playing St. Luke’s School in a JV game.

During the normal course of the game, which began around 5 p.m., Greenwich Police Captain Mark Zuccerella said “a player from the other team fell to the ice.”

That player was from St. Luke’s School.

Another player who was near the downed player was unable to stop and collided with the player who fell, he said.

According to Zuccerella, the player on the ice sustained an injury. The game was stopped, 911 was called and the player was taken to Greenwich Hospital.

The player died as a result of the injury, Zuccerella said.

Head of Brunswick School Thomas Philip issued the following statement to News 8:

“We are devastated; an unimaginable tragedy. I have, of course, met with the Head of School at St Luke’s and have contacted the boy’s family to offer whatever help, support, or assistance we can during such a challenging time. Please keep all concerned in your prayers. Out of respect for the family, we will have no further comment at this time.”

News 8 has reached out to St. Luke’s School and has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.