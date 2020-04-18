Home invasion under investigation in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield police are investigating a home invasion that happened early Saturday morning.

Police say a homeowner on Stratfield Road called police at around 3:21 a.m. to report an unknown person in his home. The homeowner told police he confronted the suspect while armed and the suspect then fled the home.

The homeowner believes the suspect may be known to him from a previous incident in another town, police say.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information or video surveillance footage of this incident is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at (203) 254-4840.