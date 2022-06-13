BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A facility in Bridgeport that helps homeless veterans is about to get some big improvements. On Monday, Governor Ned Lamont visited the non-profit Homes for the Brave to announce the group is getting $1.5 million for renovations.

The money will be used to put in a new elevator and make 12 of their 42 beds into private rooms.

“We owe them an eternal debt of gratitude and one way we can show that is by taking this facility that goes back well over 100 years and turn it into something special. Turn it into something where you have your own private room, your own private bath, a little bit of respect, and a little bit of dignity,” Lamont said.

Homes for the Brave’s mission is to provide the housing and services necessary for homeless veterans and others to return to a productive and meaningful life.