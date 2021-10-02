Homicide investigation underway on Artic Street in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT Conn. (WTNH) — A homicide investigation is underway on Artic Street early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m., after receiving three ShotSpotter activations, along with several calls from citizens reporting shots fired.

Moments later, Bridgeport Hospital notified officials of a gunshot wound victim seeking treatment. Police say the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The victim later succumbed to his injuries, according to officials.

Police say there is no further information at this time. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at (203)-576-TIPS.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay up to date with this story at WTNH.com and the News 8 app.