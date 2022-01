STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A winner has been declared in Tuesday night’s special election to fill the 144th State House District seat.

Stamford’s Registrar’s Office confirmed Democrat Hubert Delany won. His opponent was Republican Danny Melchionne.

The seat was left vacant by Caroline Simmons, who is now mayor of the city.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.