WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds gathered by the shore in Westport to pay tribute to those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 on Thursday.

They gathered at the memorial, read their names, reminisced, and were there for each other.

Nearly 21 years ago, you could see the smoke rising up from the city over Long Island Sound.

“One of my nieces was supposed to go to work that day in the north building and that particular day she Went to the dentist with a Hell of a toothache and she stayed home,” Michael Dokla of Shelton said at the event.

Another person went on to remember Sean Rooney, who was killed in the second tower that was hit, along with their sister, Beverly Eckert, who was killed in a plane crash on the way to award a scholarship in his honor.

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz also appeared at the event and paid tribute.

“One of my friends Bruce Eagleson was the head of security at one of the towers and lost his life, but he was able to save 10 people,” Bysiewicz said. “And one of his sons became a captain in the U.S. Army, inspired by his dads heroism.”

After the ceremony, some threw flowers in the ocean while others stayed and watched the sunset, thinking back on that date nearly 21 years ago in New York City.