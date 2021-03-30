CSP: Driver involved in fiery tractor-trailer crash, fuel spill on I-84 near Exit 13 ticketed

(WTNH) — The truck driver involved in a fiery crash that shut down I-84 in Southbury for nearly 10 hours Tuesday has been given a ticket.

Wednesday, State Police said he lost control Tuesday morning by Exit 13. The truck hit a concrete barrier and flipped. A diesel leak sparked the fire.

The driver was able to get out in time.

Connecticut State Police were on the scene of a tractor-trailer rollover crash on Interstate-84 east near the Southbury/Newtown town line Tuesday.

The roadway was closed between Exits 11 and 13 in both directions. Both sides of the highway have since reopened.

The highway in both directions was reopened just before 5 p.m.

#CTtraffic Interstate 84 Westbound, in the area of Exit 13 has been reopened. Eastbound travel lanes remain closed. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 30, 2021

There was a large fuel spill and the tractor-trailer was on fire. Newtown Hook & Ladder also responded to the scene.

The cargo fell off the tractor-trailer and damaged an exit sign, state police said.

There are no injuries, according to troopers. The tractor-trailer operator was issued an infraction for failing to stay in the proper lane and operating with an unsecured load.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.