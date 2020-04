STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A multi-vehicle crash caused a section of I-95 northbound to be closed Sunday afternoon in Stratford. Connecticut Department of Transportation reported the scene was cleared shortly after.

The crash occurred in the area just before Exit 33 around 1:41 p.m., according to DOT.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Motor Vehicle Accident – STRATFORD #I95 North 0.14 miles before Exit 33 (RTE 130 EB) at 4/26/2020 1:41:08 PM #cttraffic — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) April 26, 2020