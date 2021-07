STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Interstate 95 northbound between Exits 4 and 10 is closed Saturday afternoon due to a multiple-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The Department of Transportation reported the crash at 10:01 a.m.

There is no word on injuries.

I95 is completely closed to all northbound traffic due to CSP activity. Please find an alternate route and avoid the immediate area . The closure is expected to be for several hours.#stamfordct @StamAdvocate @News12CT @StamfordDowntwn — Stamford Police (@StamfordPolice) July 3, 2021

Stamford Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

The closure is expected to be in place for several hours.