(Credit: Getty Images)
by: Meka Wilson
Posted: Apr 10, 2023 / 03:55 AM EDT
Updated: Apr 10, 2023 / 03:55 AM EDT
GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 95 southbound is closed between Exits 5 and 4 because of a crash.
A vehicle is reportedly overturned.
