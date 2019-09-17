Immigrant rights group demands ICE stop making arrests after court proceedings

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — “Stay out of the Courthouses.” That’s the message immigrant rights groups has for Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents Tuesday morning.

They’re gathering on the steps of the State Superior Courthouse in Bridgeport demanding that ICE stop making arrests after court proceedings.

Anna Maria Rivera with the group, ‘Connecticut Immigrant Rights Alliance’, is calling on the state’s Chief Court Administrator to enact a policy prohibiting ICE from making courthouse arrests, unless they have a judicial warrant.

“We need them to not just stop the active cooperation but to stop them from just coming inside our courthouse in plain clothes and not identifying themselves and really working diligently to separate children and families,” Rivera said.

The immigrant bail fund has reported that many of their clients have ended up in immigration. This comes at the heels of similar situation at the Meriden Federal Courthouse of August 14.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.