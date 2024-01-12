FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Sacred Heart University student who was one of six people injured in a Septemeber crash is suing the driver police deemed at fault and the school.

Amanda Hanlon was in an Uber with four other freshmen when an Audi driven by 19-year-old Tyler Delk from New Jersey crashed into them on Sept. 29 near campus. She suffered facial fractures, a collapsed lung, spine injuries and a concussion.

Hanlon is suing Delk, a Sacred Heart University sophomore, who was allegedly ten times over the legal limit for alcohol and driving over 85 mph at the time of the crash. The legal limit for alcohol for a person under 21 in Connecticut is .02%.

She is also suing the university for allowing Delk to allegedly illegally drink on campus before the crash.

Delk was arrested and charged in October for driving under the influence, reckless driving, five counts of second-degree assault with a motor vehicle and five counts of reckless endangerment. He posted a $250,000 court-set bond and is due in court on Jan. 18.

University officials said they do not comment on pending litigation.