NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Injuries have been reported after a multi-vehicle rollover crash Friday morning in Newtown, according to officials.

Botsford Fire Rescue posted on Facebook that they responded to the crash on South Main Street in the area of Abby Lane. The two vehicles rolled over at separate times and two motorists were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

Officials said icy road conditions contributed to the crash.