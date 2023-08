NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — An officer at a correctional facility in Newtown was stabbed Tuesday morning.

Union leaders said an inmate “viciously and without provocation” attacked a correction officer at the Garner Correctional Institute in Newtown.

The officer was stabbed in his neck, causing “significant injury,” the union said. The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No other information on the stabbing has been released.

Check back for updates.