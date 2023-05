DARIEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 95 North between Exits 11 and 13 in Darien is partially closed due to a crash.

A crash between a tractor trailer and vehicle has caused a right lane closure on I-95 North in Darien, and it is causing traffic to be congested.

Troop G reports it was a minor accident with no injuries, but the tractor trailer leaked fuel on parts of the road.