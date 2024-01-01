BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The investigation into what happened to trigger a serious of explosions at a Bridgeport business is likely to take weeks, according to a city official on Monday.

People within a two-block radius were evacuated after the explosions happened at about 2 p.m. Friday at Tradebe Environmental Services. Three people were hospitalized — two for smoke inhalation, and one for burns. Two have been released from a hospital.

Initial reports show that about 4,000 gallons of a low-grade oxidizer was being delivered when a driver opened a valve and the explosions started. Dark smoke from the fire was seen throughout the area.

Officials do not believe that the explosion was criminal in nature, according to Scott Appleby, the director of the office of emergency management for Bridgeport. Tradebe Environmental Services has been cooperating with the investigation.

Several streets were temporarily closed while crews remained at the scene. Fishing remains banned in nearby brooks and in Johnson Creek.