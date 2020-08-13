Woman hurt after boat caught fire Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was hurt after a boat caught on fire in Norwalk on Thursday night.

Police said the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. behind the Shore and Country Club.

Officers said six people were on the 30-foot cabin cruiser when it caught on fire and exploded.

Officials said the boat owner had taken off from the dock when he noticed the boat was not running properly. When he turned around, police said the boat caught fire, hurting one woman on board.

Witnesses said some people swam to shore while others were picked up by other boaters on the water.

Sgt. Scully with Norwalk police was the first on scene. He said things could’ve been far worse had the driver not turned around.

“The boat was probably 75 feet off the dock, so wasn’t that far off the dock,” he said. “Yeah, so he literally went out, came back in caught on fire on his way back in and that was it.”

The woman was taken to the hospital but police haven’t commented on her condition.